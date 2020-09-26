Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepalese national drugs businessman, decamps with valuables; arrested

The incident took place in December last year at the businessman's house in south Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave, where the accused, identified as Dhirender Sahi, worked as cook, they said, adding that the accused was arrested with the help of a "Facebook post" after his friend tagged him in a photo.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:44 IST
Nepalese national drugs businessman, decamps with valuables; arrested
According to the police, a case was registered against Sahi after a complaint was received against him from his 78-year-old employer. Image Credit: ANI

A Nepalese national working as a cook drugged a 78-year old businessman and his entire family and decamped with valuables, including a licensed revolver, police said on Saturday after arresting him. The incident took place in December last year at the businessman's house in south Delhi's Chattarpur Enclave, where the accused, identified as Dhirender Sahi, worked as a cook, they said, adding that the accused was arrested with the help of a "Facebook post" after his friend tagged him in a photo. Using the same modus operandi, the accused had also stolen Rs 1.5 crore from another businessman's house in Delhi's Sabji Mandi this year, they said.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have worked out two such cases. According to the police, a case was registered against Sahi after a complaint was received against him from his 78-year-old employer. The businessman alleged that just two-three days after being hired as a cook, Sahi spiked his food and gave him sleeping pills. He also drugged other family members, his driver and maid in order to put them to sleep and in the evening, stole his licensed revolver, eight cartridges, jewellery and cash and fled to his native place in Nepal.

The businessman and his family members were admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state. After recovering, the businessman approached the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "After checking CCTV footage of cameras installed in the house and the complex, it was revealed that Sahi along with three more associates had committed the theft. "The accused had fled to Nepal after the incident but on the basis of technical surveillance, it was found that the accused was tagged by one of his friends in a photo on Facebook." Police said the accused was caught after nine months with the help of a "Facebook post".

"We traced the location and found that he was in Punjab. A team went there and found him at a guesthouse in Mohali. He was working there as a caretaker. We arrested him," the officer said. Investigation revealed that the accused worked along with three-four men and targeted businessmen in Delhi. The gang used the same modus operandi and drugged their targets before committing theft, police said. The gang then fled to Nepal and returned before lockdown and started working in Punjab, police said, adding they are looking for the other three gang members who are absconding.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...

UP reports 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,412 fresh COVID-19 cases took Uttar Pradeshs infection tally to 3,82,835 on Saturday, while 69 more deaths pushed the toll to 5,517, according to a health official. There are 57,086 active cases in the state and currently, 29,2...

J&K: IGP reviews border security grid amid dropping of weapons by drones

A senior police officer on Saturday reviewed the border security grid and national highway security while urging his men to further strengthen relations with people of border areas to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements to ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after bladder stone surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left the hospital on Saturday early afternoon after a scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone. Bolsonaros health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020