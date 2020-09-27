Lisa Edelstein joins '9-1-1: Lone Star'

"House" alumna Lisa Edelstein is heading to "9-1-1: Lone Star", the popular Fox series. The actor has joined the firefighter drama show for a recurring role opposite her "West Wing" co-star Rob Lowe in the upcoming second season, reported Deadline.

"9-1-1: Lone Star" follows a sophisticated New York firefighter, Owen (Lowe) who, along with his son, TK (Ronen Rubinstein), relocates to Austin and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable while solving the problems in his own life. Edelstein will play Gwyneth, a lawyer and Owen's former wife, who is a firefighter in the house Owen is captain of. Gwyneth visits Austin from New York City to be with their son TK after he was shot and hospitalised at the end of last season.

Season two will see Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva reprise their roles, with along new series regular "Suits" star Gina Torres. Recently, season one female lead, Liv Tyler, who played Michelle Blake opposite Lowe, exited the procedural drama series due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Edelstein will also return for the upcoming third and final season of Chuck Lorre's "The Kominsky Method" , in which she played Phoebe, the estranged daughter of Alan Larkin's Norman.

Larkin, who played Sandy Kominsky's (Michael Douglas) agent and friend Norman on the Golden Globe-winning comedy, has exited the Netflix series..