'Happiest bday AWESOMENESS': Riddhima Kapoor's wishes for 'baby brother' Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor on early Monday as he ringed into his 38th birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:39 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor on early Monday as he ringed into his 38th birthday. Riddhima took to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the 'Rockstar' actor.
The collage featured an array of pictures capturing moments between the brother-sister duo. It also featured a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.
"Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab," she wrote in the caption. Riddhima also posted few pictures from the Birthday eve celebration of her brother on her Instagram stories. (ANI)
