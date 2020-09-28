PM Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar to wish her on her 91st birthday and said that he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings. "Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings," he tweeted. Considered an all-time great, Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than five decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours, including Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian recognition. She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.