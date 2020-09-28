The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 synopsis, title revealed, what we know so far

When is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 going to be released? The massive success of Season 4 is one of the main reasons why the fifth season will surely be made. Many anime enthusiasts are expecting the fifth season in this year.

The anime aficionados are happy as The Seven Deadly Sins is confirmed for Season 5. The imminent fifth season will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgement of Anger'. Initially, it was scheduled to be released in October this year, but due to the pandemic situation, it is likely to be out in the next year.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait longer for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5.

What's on Netflix recently suggested the anime aficionados that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. The official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release period has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January next year.

Here's the official synopsis of the imminent fifth season – Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, Dianne, Van, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor are standing against the flames, a mighty enemy, and a visual depicting the members of the Seven Deadly Sins confronting their destiny.

The Seven Deadly Sins are a band of knights in the land of Britannia who had disbanded ten years earlier after being framed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom, the Holy Knights who sequestered them before taking control in the wake of a rebellion they organized. Liones' third princess, Elizabeth Liones, finds the Seven Deadly Sins' leader, Meliodas, before they search out his comrades so they can clear their names and liberate Liones from the Holy Knights, who were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison. As the Sins fight against the Ten Commandments led by his brother Zeldris, Meliodas is revealed to be the Demon King's cursed son whose destiny is tied to Elizabeth's.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

