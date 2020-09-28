The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Adequate source material for renewal, what more we know

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is always a highly anticipated among the adult animated web television series. Unfortunately, Netflix has not renewed it officially. The series enthusiasts believe it will get a greenlight soon.

Duncan Trussell, the series co-creator is hopeful for the renewal of The Midnight Gospel Season 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Duncan Trussell said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2's development was badly affected in the last couple of months back in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for The Midnight Gospel Season 2. However, as mentioned above, Duncan Trussell is hopeful for the second season. It is good to know that the co-creator has already recorded hundreds of podcast episodes, which means that there is adequate source material available for the second season.

Whether Clancy lost his life or not, his adventures are to likely to continue in the afterlife. The Midnight Gospel Season 2 can focus on other possible topics that deep dive into the essence of existence included anything related to after-life existence.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 will further focus more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. The second season will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. It will give importance to like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

Stuart Jeffries from The Guardian called The Midnight Gospel a trippy Mr Benn for adults and said that the show was engagingly bonkers in a quest for philosophical truth on a psychedelic journey through space.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Christiana P as Bobua, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Stephen Root as Bill Taft, and Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official renewal date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 3: Will Ralph Macchio, William Zabka return? What more we know