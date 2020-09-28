Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man beats father to death in UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in the Karimuddin area here, police said on Monday. Ramashish (46) had an argument with his son Rahul on Saturday, following which the latter thrashed him badly and he died.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:43 IST
Man beats father to death in UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in the Karimuddin area here, police said on Monday. Ramashish (46) had an argument with his son Rahul on Saturday, following which the latter thrashed him badly and he died. Later, Rahul buried the body in the house, they said.

Police said it recovered the body on Sunday and sent it for post-mortem. The accused, aged around 20 years, has been detained and investigation is on, they said. PTI Corr ABN AQS AQS

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...

Sonam Kapoor calls Ranbir 'a bonafide rockstar' on 38th birthday

Calling him a bonafide rockstar, actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him everything badhiya good in life. The Neerja actor shared a short clip from the 2018 biographical Sanju ...

Pakistan's Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case

Pakistans top Opposition leader and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the countrys anti-graft body on Monday after a court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case. The development comes just ahead of the planned prote...

Threat to evacuate U.S. diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

Washington has made preparations to withdraw diplomats from Iraq after warning Baghdad it could shut its embassy, two Iraqi officials and two Western diplomats said, a step Iraqis fear could turn their country into a battle zone.Any move by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020