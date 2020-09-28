Man beats father to death in UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his son in the Karimuddin area here, police said on Monday. Ramashish (46) had an argument with his son Rahul on Saturday, following which the latter thrashed him badly and he died. Later, Rahul buried the body in the house, they said.

Police said it recovered the body on Sunday and sent it for post-mortem. The accused, aged around 20 years, has been detained and investigation is on, they said. PTI Corr ABN AQS AQS