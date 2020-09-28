Vicky Kaushal extends birthday wishes to brother Sunny with childhood throwback picture

Reminiscing about childhood days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday dug out a priceless throwback picture with brother Sunny, as he sent birthday wishes to him. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor posted a throwback picture on social media that marked their childhood birthday celebration.

In the picture posted to Instagram, the Kaushal brothers are seen taking a sip from a bottled can, while they both sport a special birthday. Vicky and Sunny look adorable as they look into the camera, while busy having their drinks. "Happy Birthday bro! @sunsunnykhez," wrote the 'Raazi' star as he shared the sweet picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky's rumoured girlfriend and actor Katrina Kaif also sent birthday wishes to Sunny on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "Happy birthday Sunny Kaushal, all the love, success and joy this year." (ANI)