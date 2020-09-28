Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emraan Hashmi's 'Harami' trailer out now

The much anticipated first trailer of Emraan Hashmi's film 'Harami' has arrived in advance of the 2020 Busan International Film Festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:32 IST
Emraan Hashmi's 'Harami' trailer out now
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The much anticipated first trailer of Emraan Hashmi's film 'Harami' has arrived in advance of the 2020 Busan International Film Festival. The makers of 'Harami', Emraan Hashmi's latest international production just dropped its official trailer and poster for the film that's headed to the 2020 Busan International film. At the festival, the film has been nominated for the best film, best director and the best audience award.

The awards, known as the 'New Currents award,' 'Kim Jiseok Award and the 'KNN Audience award' are the highest awards the festival bestows on the films selected for the main competition at the prestigious festival. The film, written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, marks the return of Emraan Hashmi to international storytelling, and his love for hard-hitting and gripping films since his collaboration with the Oscar-winning director Danis Stanovich's Tigers in 2014.

Emraan Hashmi Films also co-produced the film with US-based Germ Collective and other US producing partners. Brent Maddock and Pravesh Singh Rajput produce the Film, with Paul Feig, Sunny Khanna and Navin Shetty on-board as Executive producers. The trailer captures the fast-paced, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, playing out against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of a relentless Mumbai.

'Harami' marks the debut for 16-year-old Rizwan Shaikh as 'Pachpan' the leader of a pack of pickpockets and also Dhanashree Patil as Uma, Pachapan's love interest. The film, a collaboration of some of the best international talent, was scored by Oscar winner Antonio Sanchez(Birdman) and sound mixed by Oscar winner Craig Mann (Whiplash) in Los Angeles. The film is having its world premiere on October 21 at the Busan Film festival. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon retreat begins from parts of north India: IMD

The southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, 11 days after its normal withdrawal date, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. Conditions are becoming favourable for its further withdrawal from so...

Pak court indicts former president Zardari, his sister in money laundering case

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case, a move described by his party as victimization of opposition leaders. The development comes j...

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...

Southwest monsoon withdraws from parts of Punjab

The southwest monsoon on Monday withdrew from some parts of Punjab and it was likely to withdraw from parts of Haryana as well as Chandigarh during the next two-three days, the meteorological department here said. Southwest monsoon has with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020