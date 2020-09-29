James Cameron says he has completed shooting for 'Avatar 2'

Left Menu
'Avatar' filmmaker James Cameron during a recent interview revealed that he has finished shooting the second installment of his super hit sci-fi franchise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 09:08 IST
James Cameron. Image Credit: ANI

'Avatar' filmmaker James Cameron during a recent interview revealed that he has finished shooting the second installment of his super hit sci-fi franchise. According to Variety, the filmmaker made the revelations during a video chat session with the 'Terminator' actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Cameron said that though shooting for 'Avatar 2' is complete, shooting for its third installment is 95 per cent complete. This comes months after Disney's announcement of moving the sequels of 'Avatar' back by a year.

As per the announcement, 'Avatar 2' was slated for a December 16, 2022 release, 'Avatar 3' for December 20, 2024 release, and the fourth and fifth installments of the franchise were slated for December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, respectively. "COVID hit us like it hit everybody. We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already," Variety quoted Cameron as saying.

"Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver 'Avatar 2,' we'll just start working on finishing 'Avatar 3.' So where we are right now, I'm down in New Zealand shooting, we're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about 10% left to go. We're 100 percent complete on 'Avatar 2' and we're sort of 95% complete with 'Avatar 3,'" he added. The second installment of the sci-fi franchise will release 13 years after the opening of the original 'Avatar.'

Although he revealed about the progress of the film in terms of shooting, James Cameron did not spill any beans about the plot of the sequels. (ANI)

