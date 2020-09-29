Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannes Film Festival to organise three-day special event in October

Cannes Film Festival has announced a three-day event, scheduled to take place in October, where four previews of films from the 2020 Official Selection, the short films selected in Competition and the Cinefondation's school films will be screened. The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place next year from May 11 to May 22.

PTI | Cannes | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:04 IST
Cannes Film Festival to organise three-day special event in October

Cannes Film Festival has announced a three-day event, scheduled to take place in October, where four previews of films from the 2020 Official Selection, the short films selected in Competition and the Cinefondation's school films will be screened. The Palais des Festivals will host a 'Special Cannes' event, which will run from October 27 to 29, the organisers said in a release posted on the festival’s website. The announcement comes months after the 2020 edition of the prestigious movie gala was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will be organising the event in collaboration with the Cannes City Council.

“We are as delighted to see the festival hosted by the Cannes City Hall in October as we were sad not to have enjoyed its company in May. Thanks to this collaboration, films from the Official Selection will be shown on the Croisette. “This is our way to be in Cannes, alongside its population and all the professionals with whom we work hand in hand every year,” Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Festival, said in a statement. The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place next year from May 11 to May 22.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Biden to meet in pivotal first presidential debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off for the first time on Tuesday in a pivotal debate that will provide a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a fiery and brutally personal grudge match.With...

Devise way to allow citizens to use local trains: HC to Maha

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government needed to come up with a way to allow common people to use public transport system in Mumbai as people are losing jobs, while hearing a plea by lawyers seeking permission to b...

Rights group Amnesty halts India operations, says facing witch-hunt

Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff ...

Trump ups spending on lawyers as U.S. election legal battles heat up

President Donald Trumps campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission FEC data showed.The campaign paid more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020