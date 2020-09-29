Director Honey Trehan tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan on Tuesday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, a month after contracting the virus. The 41-year-old filmmaker, who recently made his directorial debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Raat Akeli Hai" , had revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on August 27. Taking to Twitter, Trehan expressed his gratitude to the doctors for treating him and his parents for COVID-19. "Took really long but finally got the most positive report of COVID-19 'negative'. Thanks for all the love and wishes

"Special thanks to Ajit Ahuja and always grateful to doctor Sujata Baveja, doctor Sunita Benerji and doctors from Kokilaben Hospital for treating my parents regarding the same," Trehan tweeted

Prior to his directorial debut, Trehan had served as casting director on several films such as "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab" , "Talvar" and "Dedh Ishqiya" . On Monday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crossed two lakh mark with addition of 2,055 new cases. The death toll stands at 8,834.