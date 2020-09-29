Left Menu
Varun, Jacqueline, Taapsee get nostalgic as 'Judwaa 2' clocks 3 years

Actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday got nostalgic as his 2017 comedy-drama 'Judwaa 2' clocked three years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:32 IST
A still from 'Judwaa 2' featuring Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday got nostalgic as his 2017 comedy-drama 'Judwaa 2' clocked three years. The 'Student of The Year' actor Dhawan shared a short -poster of the film on his Instagram story as he celebrated the third-year anniversary of the film. The colourful poster showcases the star cast with a film- Jacqueline, Taapse and himself, as the 'Unchi Hai Building' tune plays in the backdrop.

The poster shows a bold message that read, '3 years of Judwaa 2'. Commemorating the third year of 'Judwaa 2' the 'Thappad' star posted a still collage of two pictures from the popular song of the movie 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12'. The first snap shows the trio as they smile and pose for the click while the second picture features Taapsee and Jacqueline in sparkling ensembles as they shake a leg with Varun while they deliver a dance performance.

Reminiscing about the film, Jacqueline shared on her Instagram Story- BTS pictures from the shooting as she cherishes her time with Varun. One of the snap shows the 'Roy' star pecking a kiss on Dhawan's cheek. While the other one shows her crying on 'Kalank' actor's shoulder. Directed by David Dhawan, 'Judwaa 2' film is a reboot of the 1997 film 'Judwaa' starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film was released on 29 September 2017. (ANI)

