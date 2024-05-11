Media Associations Urge EC to Facilitate Press Briefings on Election Days

Media associations demanded on Saturday that the Election Commission hold press conferences after every voting phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Media associations Press Club of India, Indian Women Press Corps, Press Association, Foreign Correspondents Club and Delhi Union of Journalists also asked the poll authority to release the entire election data, including the absolute number of votes cast in each phase and percentage of voting, by the next day of the polling date.

''It should be noted that at press conferences, the journalists get their doubts and confusions, if any, cleared which helps them report and write error-free copy for their readers,'' the media associations said in a joint statement.

They noted that till the 2019 general election, it was normal practice for the EC to hold press conferences after each phase of voting.

