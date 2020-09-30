Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks unit employees due to coronavirus hit

"However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity," D'Amaro said. Walt Disney World in Florida had employed 77,000 full- and part-time workers before the pandemic, while Disneyland in California employed about 32,000.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 04:36 IST
Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks unit employees due to coronavirus hit

Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it will lay off roughly 28,000 employees, mostly at its U.S. theme parks, where attendance has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially in California where Disneyland remains closed. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees will be part-time workers, the company said in a statement.

Disney shut its theme parks around the world when the novel coronavirus began spreading this year. All but Disneyland - nicknamed the Happiest Place on Earth - gradually reopened, though the company was forced to limit the number of visitors to allow for physical distancing. "We have made the very difficult decision to begin the process of reducing our workforce at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment at all levels," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of the parks unit, said in a statement.

He cited the parks' limited capacity and uncertainty about the pandemic's duration, which he said was "exacerbated in California by the state's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen." Disney shares slumped 1.5% to $123.58 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

In a letter to employees, D'Amaro called the move "heartbreaking." He said management had tried to avoid layoffs by cutting expenses, suspending projects and streamlining operations. The company had continued to pay health benefits for furloughed workers since April. "However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity," D'Amaro said.

Walt Disney World in Florida had employed 77,000 full- and part-time workers before the pandemic, while Disneyland in California employed about 32,000. Disney did not disclose how many other U.S. employees work in the parks unit, which includes consumer products, cruise lines and other businesses.

Last week, Disney officials said their coronavirus protections had been successful and urged California officials to issues guidelines that would allow Disneyland to welcome visitors again.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of their first debate, Biden releases his tax returns in challenge to Trump

Hours before his first debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to d...

Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011

Apple Inc on Tuesday granted CEO Tim Cook 333,987 restricted stock units, with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets, in the executives first stock grant since 2011. Tim has brought unparalleled innova...

Trump issues permit for Alaska to Alberta railway

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a presidential permit for a private-sector proposal to build a railway from Canadas oil sands to ports in Alaska, a project that still faces numerous hurdles.Trump said over the weekend on Twitter he w...

UN: Libya rivals reach preliminary pact on prisoner exchange

The United Nations says talks between Libyan rivals in Egypt have concluded with preliminary agreements to exchange prisoners and open up air and land transit across the countrys divided territory. The face-to-face military talks, which sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020