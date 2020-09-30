Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir 'Unfinished' with two contrasting pictures of herself

Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday teased her fans with two stills from her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.' The 'Baywatch,' actor took to Instagram to share a short clip featuring the two contrasting stills from her memoir.

While one of the pictures sees Priyanka in the middle of the golden moment when she was crowned the Miss World 2000, the other picture is from her childhood where she is seen smiling in a white and green frock. Without explaining much in the caption, the 38-year-old actor just wrote, "#unfinished."

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list". 'Unfinished' will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. (ANI)