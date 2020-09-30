'Borat' sequel to start streaming on Amazon ahead of US elections

Left Menu
"Borat 2", shot and produced in secret in recent months and set to bow on Amazon Prime in late October, had been expected to launch on a streamer ahead of the US presidential election on November 3. The original movie, also known as "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", saw Cohen portray Borat Sagdiyev, a gangly, gray-suited journalist working for Kazakhstan's state-run TV network, who took his mangled English and die-hard prejudices to America to make a documentary about life in the U.S. of A.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:08 IST
The sequel of Sacha Baron Cohen's hit 2006 mockumentary "Borat" has landed at Amazon Studios. "Borat 2", shot and produced in secret in recent months and set to bow on Amazon Prime in late October, had been expected to launch on a streamer ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.

The original movie, also known as "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" , saw Cohen portray Borat Sagdiyev, a gangly, gray-suited journalist working for Kazakhstan's state-run TV network, who took his mangled English and die-hard prejudices to America to make a documentary about life in the U.S. of A. The film raked in over USD 262 million for 20th Century Fox Studio.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, at one point, Universal Pictures provided assistance to Cohen because of the studio's relationship with the filmmaker, but the project belongs to him. The comedian and performance artist, also popular for playing cinematic characters like Ali G, Admiral General Aladeen and Bruno, recently starred in 2018 Showtime political satire series "Who Is America?".

Cohen will next be seen portraying political activist/anarchist Abbie Hoffman in the drama film "The Trial of the Chicago 7". The much-anticipated film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is slated to start streaming on Netflix from October 16..

