'These demons cannot be treated like humans': Priety Zinta on Hathras case

Demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday said that she wants the perpetrators to be treated in the same way in which they treated the victim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:55 IST
Actor Preity Zinta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday said that she wants the perpetrators to be treated in the same way in which they treated the victim. The 'Veer Zaara' actor reacted to the brutal incident with a series of tweets and further said that the demons who committed the crime "cannot be treated like humans."

"The #Hathras perpetrators should be treated the same way they treated that poor girl. These demons cannot be treated like humans. Justice delayed is justice denied. My heart goes out to her family. Imagine their pain? No goodbye, No closure RIP #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia," she tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, the 45-year-old actor went on to state that though her words might seem harsh but the family of the perpetrators should be held accountable.

"It sounds extreme but In such cases the families of the perpetrators should also be held accountable & shamed. Only then will families teach their sons to respect women. Right now the shame & the pain is only for the victim & her family. Cases go on forever & no one cares #Hathras," she said. She ended the tweet series by expressing faith in the government and hoping that reforms would be brought in the judicial system.

"I sincerely hope our govt takes concrete steps in bringing reforms to our judicial system so crimes against women & children are dealt swiftly & appropriately as they'r the most vulnerable in society. It's the only way forward. Going to bed with a heavy heart," she tweeted. The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. All the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested. (ANI)

