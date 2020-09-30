Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit by her management firm for alleged unpaid commissions

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company, which is run by her estranged husband's dad. Kelly is being sued for allegedly stiffing them out of more than USD 1 million in commissions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:56 IST
Kelly Clarkson faces lawsuit by her management firm for alleged unpaid commissions
Kelly Clarkson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company, which is run by her estranged husband's dad. Kelly is being sued for allegedly stiffing them out of more than USD 1 million in commissions. According to Page Six, Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against the 3-year-old TV show host Clarkson on Tuesday (local time). The outlet confirmed the same through Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

The company claims it is owed USD 1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on 'The Voice' and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' according to the suit, obtained by Variety. The company is run by Narvel Blackstock. The 'Miss Independent' singer filed for divorce from his son Brandon in June 2020.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Stronger' singer worked with the company for the past 13 years and paid them 15 per cent on her gross earnings, according to Variety. While she paid them USD 1.9 million so far this year, she still has an unpaid balance, the suit claims. The suit also alleges that she will owe the company at least USD 5.4 million by the end of 2020.

However, the suit notes that the terms were verbally negotiated by Clarkson's lawyer and business manager in 2007 and that there is no written management agreement, a potential complication in any legal wrangling. Clarkson's representative did not immediately get back to Page Six. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by an aviation industry group.The Air Transport Action Group ATAG predicted that the travel slump and a sl...

Punjab to waive partial annual licence fee for bars, marriage palaces

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday gave nod for waiver of annual licence fee for bars, marriage palaces, hotels and restaurants for 2020-21 proportionately for April to September. Agreeing with the recommendations of a Group...

Babri case verdict vindication of my decision of dropping criminal conspiracy charge against Advani: Ex-CBI chief

Former CBI director P C Sharma on Wednesday said the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri masjid demolition case was a vindication of his decision of dropping criminal conspiracy charge against the then deputy prime minister L K Adv...

Village where 27 people died in Latur earthquake builds memorial

Twenty-seven years after an earthquake claimed several lives at Kaldev Nimbala in Maharashtras Osmanabad district, a memorial, built by local residents themselves, was unveiled on Wednesday. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit the Latur-Osma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020