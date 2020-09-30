Demolition of structure brought out truth about existence of temple in Ayodhya: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the truth about the existence of a temple beneath the Babri Masjid came to light only because the disputed structure was demolished. He lauded the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow as the "second victory of the Hindu community".

The BJP MP also claimed that the case over the demolition of the structure was filed to appease a specific community and settle political scores. "There was a structure. But had it not been destroyed, the evidence that a temple existed there would have never been come out. Documents also supported that a temple existed there," Ghosh said.

"This case was not at all needed as the construction of Ram Mandir has already started. Complaints (about the demolition of Babri Masjid) were filed to appease a specific community and settle political scores. Today's court verdict is the second victory of the Hindu community," he said. Though Ghosh did not specifically say what the "first victory of the Hindu community" was, he apparently meant the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019, which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Nearly 28 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a special CBI court acquitted all the 32 people accused of conspiring to raze the structure among other charges, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, on the grounds of absence of any conclusive evidence against them..