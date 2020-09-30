Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish welcome baby girl

American actor Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are now parents to a baby girl. The 36-year-old Parrish announced the news on social media early Wednesday (local time), saying she and her 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star husband welcomed daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday (local time).

Parrish posted on Instagram, "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.thankful * grateful * blessed. " She wrote alongside the quote. "a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl...we couldn't love you more.."

Parrish announced she was pregnant in March. She and Hart also parent 2-year-old son Kenzo.

Hart shares 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven with ex-wife Torrei Hart. (ANI)