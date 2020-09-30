Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Blackpink' to kick start YouTube's new weekly music show titled 'Released'

Video-sharing platform YouTube is giving music artists a new promotional vehicle to hype their latest releases with its latest original show 'Released'. The show will be starting this week with K-pop superstars 'Blackpink'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:03 IST
'Blackpink' to kick start YouTube's new weekly music show titled 'Released'
The Blackpink (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Video-sharing platform YouTube is giving music artists a new promotional vehicle to hype their latest releases with its latest original show 'Released'. The show will be starting this week with K-pop superstars 'Blackpink'. According to Variety, the video platform promises a 16-episode series that will feature big-name artists every week. Each 15-minute episode, highlighting music moments from the prior week, will lead up to one exclusive video premiere on YouTube just before it's released at midnight ET.

The debut episode will premiere on 'Blackpink's official YouTube channel on Thursday, October 1, at 11:45 pm ET ahead of the release of their debut studio album (dubbed simply 'The Album'). YouTube said it will announce upcoming show talent each week ahead of the Thursday premiere.

"We are honoured and happy to be the first on YouTube's new original content 'Released.' We hope that it will be a great opportunity to celebrate our first full album 'The Album' with many global music fans," 'Blackpink' commented in a statement. In June, Blackpink premiered their single 'How You Like That', and the song took the number 1 spot as YouTube's Global Top Song of Summer and won the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards' song of the summer. Their single 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez debuted in August at No. 1 on YouTube's global music videos chart.

"Van Toffler is the visionary behind some of music's most memorable moments and the perfect partner to bring this project to life," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content said in a statement. Lyor Cohen, YouTube's global head of music, added, " With 'Released,' Thursday nights on YouTube are going to be mic-drop moments. We feel lucky to kick off this series with Blackpink, arguably the biggest artist in the world."

The series is hosted by D.C.-based DJ Little Bacon Bear. The show will have "unfiltered access" to each week's featured artist along with exclusive performances, according to YouTube. AS reported by Variety, 'Released' is part of the YouTube Originals music-focused slate, which has included 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' 'Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,' 'Twice: Seize the Light' and 'Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan.' Forthcoming projects include a four-part docuseries with Demi Lovato due in 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday all times GMT 1631 HALEP TOO GOOD FOR FELLOW ROMANIAN BEGUSimona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 to improve her overall record ...

Retired IAS officer D B Gupta appointed advisor to Raj CM

Senior IAS officer D B Gupta has been appointed as advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for one-year term post retirement, an official statement said on Wednesday. Gupta, former state chief secretary, was serving as advisor to ...

UK authors sign letter in support of trans people after J.K. Rowling furore

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 200 British authors have signed a message of love for transgender people, days after 58 other writers condemned threats against J.K. Rowling over her views on trans rig...

Bairstow, Wood lose England test contracts; pay cuts likely

Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood lost their test contracts with England on Wednesday as the countrys players from all formats prepared for pay cuts over the next year because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020