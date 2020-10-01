Went all out in terms of his diet: Ishaan Khatter as he dishes on fitness regime for 'Khaali Peeli'

Left Menu
Actor Ishaan Khatter who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick 'Khaali Peeli' recently spilled the beans on the fitness regime he undertook to play a taxi driver.

Actor Ishaan Khatter who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick 'Khaali Peeli' recently spilled the beans on the fitness regime he undertook to play a taxi driver. The 24-year-old actor shared that he has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project and 'went all out in terms of his diet' for the special role in the film.

A while back, he took to social media to share that he gained six kilograms of 'clean bulk' in two months. The actor had been training hard at the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film. Talking about his regime, Khatter said , "We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet."

Ishaan shared that he would go to the Antigravity Club in Bandra to train with trainer duo Yudi and Karan Jaising, and Siddhant Sidhwani. "It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine," he said. The actor, however, added, "It all starts and ends with the mind." The actor has seen creating magic with his moves in the foot-tapping number 'Tehas Nehas' and the peppy song 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'.

An extremely passionate dancer who trained himself under choreographer Shiamak Davar's programme, Ishaan says that he rehearsed very hard to look effortless on the screen. He shared, "I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It's always going to be the easiest way to burn calories. But it's so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine." Ishaan revealed that he has always been a fitness enthusiast. He said,"Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in the society with other kids. Then at some point I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager."

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat. 'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.(ANI)

