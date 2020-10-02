Netflix renews ‘F Is for Family’ for fifth and final season

Animated series “F Is for Family” has been renewed by streaming platform Netflix for a fifth and final season. Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, the series follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. “Thank you to all the fans that watched this show.Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen. Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys,” Burr said in a statement to Variety. The fifth season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021.

Burr voices family patriarch Frank. The cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart and Sam Rockwell. “F Is For Family”, produced for Netflix by Wild West Productions and Gaumont, premiered in 2015.