Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever take place? Season 8 came out three years ago and the remarkable success of the previous seasons highly increased its demand for Season 9.

If rumors are to be believed, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March 2021 on The CW. The Netflix viewers and The CW audience began questioning whether there will be a ninth season. The solution doesn't seem positive this time as the show was cancelled. Thus, there is actually zero percent chance for Season 9 to be out in March next year.

Many earlier claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many viewers may not know that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

Nina Dobrev even refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many fans may be wondering why Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev refused to reprise their role again. Hope you can remember that Ian Somerhalder's purported romantic link with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted, which resulted in a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed.

The series developer Julie Plec discredited all rumours related to the making of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

However, in case if The Vampire Diaries Season 9 takes place in future, it will resume where the last season ended. The previous season showed conflicts between both the brothers regarding life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that probably is over in exchange for Stefen's sacrifice.

The renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to be impossible in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

