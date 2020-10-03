Netflix green lights Ryan Murphy's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Netflix has officially announced a limited series on American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Titled "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", the show has been co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, reported Deadline.

The series chronicles the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. It will dramatises at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go, while also touching upon white privilege. As a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, Dahmer was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes.

The show will feature Oscar-nominated actor Richard Jenkins as Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist, who showed him how to safely bleach and preserve animal bones when he was a child, a technique Jeffrey later gave a sinister twist with his victims. Carl Franklin will direct the pilot episode of the series. Janet Mock, who worked with Murphy on "Hollywood", will direct and write several episodes.

As a serial killer, Dahmer took the lives of 17 males between 1978 and 1991. He was captured in 1991 and sentenced to 16 life terms. Dahmer was killed by fellow prison inmate Christopher Scarver in 1994..