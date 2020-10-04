Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to have contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director

Shukla said he is elated with the response coming his way for "Bahut Hua Sammaan", which released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. "We wanted to make a film that is relevant today without any overdose of intellect to keep it accessible and fun.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:52 IST
Wanted to have contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director

Filmmaker Ashish R Shukla says his attempt with the latest political satire "Bahut Hua Sammaan" was to give a modern-day spin to the 1983 cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro"

Directed by Kundan Shah, "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" mixed comedy with themes of corruption and unemployment. It film featured actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, Bhakti Bharve and Deepak Qazir

"Bahut Hua Sammaan" chronicles the story of two small-time con-men engineering students (Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan) who decide to rob a bank as per a master plan by been-there, know-it-all soul in their college 'Baba', played by Sanjay Mishra. Shukla, who recently helmed the SonyLiv webseries "Undekhi", said the film is politically charged but doesn't lean towards any ideology. "We wanted to make a contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' with a lot of '80s music which I love. Thankfully I had access to the whole SaReGaMa library from where I've used 33 forgotten songs mostly from Bappi Lahiri and some unique voices like Sharon Prabhakar to give it a unique flavour. "The film is also political in nature but it does not follow any single ideology, rather it contradicts every ideology and shows their loopholes whether it's left, right or centre," Shukla said in a statement. The film was scheduled to release in summer but the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown delayed the plans. Shukla said he is elated with the response coming his way for "Bahut Hua Sammaan" , which released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. "We wanted to make a film that is relevant today without any overdose of intellect to keep it accessible and fun. It's great to see the positive reviews and mouth publicity that is happening since its release." The film also stars Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CBI officer among two held in Rs 25 lakhs bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakhs bribery case. In a statement, the CBI said, the accused wer...

Salman Khan resumes shooting after over 6 months, makes smashing entry on sets of 'Radhe'

Showing off his smashing entry on the sets of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai,, megastar Salman Khan on Sunday shared a picture from the shooting of the upcoming film as he bounces back to work after over six months. The 54-year-old star post...

As cold weather arrives, U.S. states see record increases in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.On Saturday alone, four states - Kentucky, Minnesota, M...

WB govt misleading farmers about merits of farm bills: Union minister

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Sunday said the Bengal government has deprived 86 per cent of the states farmers of their legitimate dues, and is now making efforts to mislead them about the merits of the new farm bills to hide its own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020