Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson enjoy pumpkin party with daughter True

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are helping daughter True get into the Halloween spirit. The 36-year-old Kardashian posted Instagram photos from a fall-themed family party, with 2-year-old True painting her pumpkin blue as dad Thompson assisted.

"Tutu, what are you doing?" Kardashian asked in one clip as True painted her pumpkin blue. As the camera panned to Thompson, Kardashian also called out his messiness.

"Dad, you got it on your face," she said, as both Thompson and True showed off their blue hands. In addition to getting creative with her parents, True also painted the afternoon away with cousins 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's four children.

As reported by Page Six, exes Kardashian and Thompson have been spending quality time together over the past few months. In August, Scott Disick appeared to hint that the pair had reconciled. Kardashian split from Thompson in February 2019, when the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was accused of cheating with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF.

Woods has since moved on with fellow NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. (ANI)