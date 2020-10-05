Left Menu
Development News Edition

Music director Afzal Yusuff takes to crooning compositions during lockdown

He has also launched his channel on video-sharing platform YouTube to help young music talents as well as to display his compositions. Yusuff, who made his debut in the film industry through the 2008 Malayalam movie 'Chandranilekulla Vazhi', is looking forward to the release of the Shane Nigam-starrer, 'Qurbani' in which he has composed a song.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:05 IST
Music director Afzal Yusuff takes to crooning compositions during lockdown

Popular Malayalam music composer Afzal Yusuff has kept himself busy during the lockdown tapping the potential of the digital platform to exhibit his repertoire of skills. "When the shutdown kicked in most musicians decided to post their content on their social media handles.I too started by posting old songs but then some of my friends pushed me to try singing," Yusuff, who is visually impaired. told P T I.

A lyricist friend of his kept pestering him and then as his family too supported the idea, he decided to take the plunge. "Singers need different skills and my strength is composition. I never thought I was a fit person for singing.

The lockdown has helped me in discovering another facet within me," Yusuff said. His video single with lyrics by Abu Akkode, released recently, has drawn the appreciation of music buffs.

In the video, Yusuff croons 'Mazhathoovimanam' soulfully with the camera focusing on the blue expanse of water in front, the surf gently breaking at his feet. Yusuff was also involved in releasing the melodious cover version of 'Pookal Pookum Tharunam' by sitar artist Rafique Khan and up and coming singing talent Pooja Narayanan.

Another song 'Kannadi Kaade' (Namma Kanaath), a musical story about the tribal community from Wayanad, was released last month. The song was rendered by Sooraj Santhosh and Joe Paul penned the lyrics. He has also launched his channel on video-sharing platform YouTube to help young music talents as well as to display his compositions.

Yusuff, who made his debut in the film industry through the 2008 Malayalam movie 'Chandranilekulla Vazhi', is looking forward to the release of the Shane Nigam-starrer, 'Qurbani' in which he has composed a song. "Shreya Ghosal has crooned the number and the lyrics are by Ajeesh Dasan," he added.

Singers who have rendered his film compositions include K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, Sonu Nigam and Khailash Kher.PTI BN SS WELCOME SS WELCOME.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment. Sequeste...

WHO: 10% of world's people may have been infected with virus

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday its best estimates indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases and warned o...

China can't get better of us in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief Bhadauria

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said Chinese air power cant get the better of the capabilities of his force in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh, asserting India is very well positioned to meet any threat from Chin...

Trump's COVID-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe. The presidents team is treating T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020