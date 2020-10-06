Left Menu
Development News Edition

I don't like to make any character a villain: Hollywood star Michael Madsen

It's a special thing and I saw a little bit of footage of what we did for this movie and I know that you guys have gone through this to make it work." Madsen also said he was fortunate to have Shetty and Madhavan as his co-stars as they were "professional, kind and emotionally available". "...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 16:03 IST
I don't like to make any character a villain: Hollywood star Michael Madsen

Hollywood star Michael Madsen, who has ventured into Indian cinema with the thriller "Nishabdham", may be known for playing layered, charming bad men on screen, but says he doesn't like to portray any character as a "villain". The actor broke out with Ridley Scott's 1991 hit "Thelma & Louise" and is known for his work in Quentin Tarantino movies such as "Reservoir Dogs", "Kill Bill" series and "The Hateful Eight".

Also starring south stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, "Nishabdham" is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film, which released on Amazon Prime Video last week, follows a speech and hearing impaired artist, named Sakshi (Shetty), who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

Madsen plays Richard Dawkins, the captain of the police force, who is assigned to the case, along with Maha Lakshmi (Anjali). In a conversation with Madhukar, the 63-year-old star said he decided to say yes to "Nishabdham" as he thought of his character as someone "who has a bit of a hero in him even though he is a bad guy". "... But I don't like to make any character a villain; so I thought it's an opportunity to play both sides of the coin with my character," he said in a statement.

Another thing he was curious about was working within an industry with a different group of people he never knew, Madsen said. The actor said he has seen Indian films in bits and pieces, adding he initially thought the film will be "some kind of a dance-off".

"I was curious about Indian cinema and the actors... I thought I was going to be dancing around and initially I was terrified, I didn't want to do it. I finally read the script and realised it was not at all like that. It was a story and I had a lot of reasons to look forward to it," he added. When Madhukar asked whether there is a difference between the working style of Hollywood directors and Indian directors, Madsen said everybody has their own signature. "The mark of a great director is to recognise his style without having previous knowledge of who made the movie. You see a movie and you say 'Oh that's a Tarantino film'; that style is what makes all great directors. "There's a mysterious kind of signature in the process of making a movie that not everybody can do. It's a special thing and I saw a little bit of footage of what we did for this movie and I know that you guys have gone through this to make it work." Madsen also said he was fortunate to have Shetty and Madhavan as his co-stars as they were "professional, kind and emotionally available".

"... They really stood up to my expectations. They have a good sense of humour and were always spot on. In fact, in a lot of ways I thought they were a bit more approachable than some American actors I have worked with. I mean there is a lot of attitude in Hollywood my friend and it's not always good; with them I have been very lucky, very fortunate," he added. "Nishabdham" also features Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. The film is available in Telugu and Tamil languages along with a dubbed Malayalam version on Amazon Prime Video.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel Vigraha launched

Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel OPV Vigraha was launched at Kattupalli Chennai on Tuesday. Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday said in a tweet, OPV Vigraha launched by Mrs Hema Somanathan, wife of DR TV Somanathan, IAS, SecyExp, MoF in ...

4 sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death in 2019 Alwar gangrape case

A special court in Rajasthans Alwar district on Tuesday convicted and awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four men for the gangrape of a woman in 2019. The court also awarded five years imprisonment to the fifth culprit under the IT act f...

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics

Britains Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and American Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, the award-giving body said on Tue...

NGT forms committee to probe violation of environmental norms by "TDI City Kundli" in Sonipat

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into allegation of violation of compliance of environmental norms in the course of setting up TDI City Kundli project spread over 1200 acres of area in Haryanas Sonipat city. A benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020