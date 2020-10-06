AFI Awards delayed to Feb 2021

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (PTI) The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced that it has postponed this year's awards ceremony to February 26, 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The AFI Awards, which celebrates the year's achievements in both film and television, are usually given away in mid-December, reported Variety.

The Golden Globe Awards, which kickstart the annual award season in Hollywood, will now take place on February 28, 2021, while the Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021. After the Oscars extended their eligibility period to February 28, 2021, the AFI has also decided to follow suit. Bob Gazzale, president and CEO of the American Film Institute, said the organisation is looking forward to celebrating artistes, films, and shows that have kept people hopeful in this difficult year. "AFI AWARDS celebrates the best in the art of the moving image – and we look forward to honoring the films and artists who have inspired and entertained us during these unprecedented times. Now more than ever, we need to shine a light on art that drives culture forward," Gazzale said.

The AFI jury is comprised of its trustees, scholars, artists and critics who decide on the winners and offer a contextual rationale over the reason of their choice..