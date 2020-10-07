Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad signs to American label Elektra Records

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad was on Wednesday was announced as one of the new signings to the American record label Elektra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:52 IST
Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad signs to American label Elektra Records
Musician Prateek Kuhad (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad was on Wednesday was announced as one of the new signings to the American record label Elektra. This makes the 'Kasoor' singer the first-ever artist signed out of India to Elektra, which also has on its roster some of modern music's most successful artists like multiple Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Icelandic rockers Kaleo, and American rock band Young the Giant.

The news is heralded by the re-release of Prateek's 2018 breakthrough EP 'Cold/Mess,' the video of which has been streamed 10 million times on YouTube and has accumulated 10.29 million streams on Spotify. The American label Elektra has, since its inception in 1950, played an important role in the development of contemporary folk music and rock music and recorded legendary artists as The Doors, the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and Jackson Browne.

In more recent years, Elektra's roster of artists has included Metallica, Tracy Chapman, Phish, and Bjork. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Britain examining how to reduce travel quarantine period using tests

Britain is urgently looking at ways to reduce the 14-day quarantine period which applies to some arriving passengers, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday, adding that a mix of COVID-19 testing and self-isolation was promising....

J-K Police organises 'Jashn-E-Dal' festival to boost water sports activities, tourism in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police have organised a three-day water sports festival -- Jashn-E-Dal -- with an aim to boost water sports activities and promote tourism in the valley. The festival was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police under civic a...

Trump's health puts more focus on Pence, Harris showdown in VP debate

President Donald Trumps battle with COVID-19 and Democratic challenger Joe Bidens age provide an unusual backdrop to Wednesdays vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harri...

Soumitra Chatterjee stable, no rise in body temperature

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who tested positive for COVID-19, is stable, a senior official of the hospital where he is being treated said on Wednesday. The 85-year-old Dada Saheb Phalke awardee did not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020