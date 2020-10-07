Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Riverdale,' 'Batwoman' resume production after Covid-19 testing backlog

With shooting for television series resuming in British Columbia after COVID-19 induced hiatus, productions for CW's 'Riverdale' and 'Batwoman' series have also resumed in Vancouver.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:23 IST
'Riverdale,' 'Batwoman' resume production after Covid-19 testing backlog
A still from 'Batwoman' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With shooting for television series resuming in British Columbia after COVID-19 induced hiatus, productions for CW's 'Riverdale' and 'Batwoman' series have also resumed in Vancouver. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. TV is also back to shooting the dramedy 'Maid' for Netflix in Victoria, B.C.

WBTV's 'The Flash,' 'Supergirl' and 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' were supposed to begin filming last week in Vancouver, but are still on pause for now. The company's 'Superman and Lois' and 'Kung Fu' aim to begin filming next week, and are still on track to do so - but because of the questions about how much volume the testing system can take, they might not. Tests are performed three times a week, and sources told Variety that the production shutdowns could happen again if the testing glut causes a show to not get results for the cast and crew back in time. The studios have lost millions of dollars by keeping these shows idle -- losses that insurance does not cover.

In British Columbia, coronavirus has been contained ably, which is why the province opened up for shooting in June. With that success in mind, one Vancouver producer expressed frustration to Variety about U.S.-based studios ignoring what has worked well in the province: "The government here said don't do asymptomatic testing. They came and did it anyway. It predictably didn't work, because our government, who has been successful in fighting the virus, is prioritizing the testing they deem medically necessary." The studios, meanwhile, have been trying to work with the lab -- and are possibly seeking back-up labs -- to avoid future backlogs. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP names two more candidates for first phase of Bihar polls

The BJP on Wednesday cleared names of two more candidates, including for the Buxar seat where speculations were rife that former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey may contest the state elections. The party gave ticket to Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar...

Punjab CM directs procurement agencies to pay pending dues of farmers

With the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday sanctioning a Cash Credit Limit CCL amount of Rs 30,220.82 crore for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 for the month of October, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder S...

Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Despite increasing coronavirus cases across the US, Hawaii officials hope to reboot tourism next week by loosening months of economically crippling pandemic restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers. T...

Soccer-England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss Englands friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday. Chilwell and Sancho attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020