'Jurassic World: Dominion' suspends production after positive COVID-19 tests

Production on "Jurassic World: Dominion" has been halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for the coronavirus. The development came one day after Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment pushed the release of the movie back by a year to June 10, 2022, because of uncertainties surrounding the theatrical calendar due to the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Universal spokesperson said owing to the "small amount of positive tests for COVID-19", the filming has been temporarily paused. "Late last night, we were informed that the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. "Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colin Trevorrow, director of the film, also took to Twitter to react to the news of production shutdown. "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon," he wrote, alongside a picture of a dinosaur baby figurine wearing a mask. "Dominion", which has about three weeks left on production in the UK, was among the major Hollywood projects whose production scheduled was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed production in July after all activities were put on hold in the March.

Lead cast Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the "Jurassic World" series. The film will also feature original stars of 1993's "Jurassic Park" -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg, the "Jurassic Park" director.

