Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut extends Air Force Day greetings on behalf of team 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:18 IST
Kangana Ranaut extends Air Force Day greetings on behalf of team 'Tejas'
Poster of film 'Tejas' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to essay the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film 'Tejas,' extended greetings to the country on the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to extend the greetings on behalf of the entire team of 'Tejas' and also shared a poster of the upcoming film.

"Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force's greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind @RonnieScrewvala [?]@sarveshmewara1," Kangana tweeted. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)[?]

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

22 states/UTs report positivity rate less than national average: Health Ministry

At least 22 states including union territories UTs have a COVID-19 positivity rate less than the national average which is at 8.19 per cent, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. These states include--Bihar 2.61, Gujarat 3.30, Jha...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 350 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Thursday it had recorded another 30 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 350 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surg...

South Asia faces worst ever recession, tipping millions into poverty - World Bank

Millions of people in South Asia are being pushed into extreme poverty as the region where a quarter of humanity lives suffers its worst-ever recession due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Thursd...

SC asks advocates' association to withdraw plea seeking interest-free loans for lawyers

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Arguing Counsel Association SCACA to withdraw its plea seeking interest-free loans for advocates and allowed it to file an intervention application in a pending matter on a similar issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020