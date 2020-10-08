Left Menu
Development News Edition

Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser. Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:31 IST
Art star Gabriel Orozco's pandemic: a screen-friendly opening and new introspection

There was no formal opening or personal interaction with fans. Instead, Gabriel Orozco, the Mexican artist with a continents-spanning perspective, promoted his new collage watercolors with a dramatic, screen-friendly teaser.

Orozco created the several dozen works while in quarantine in Japan earlier this year, but he oversaw their installation at a top-tier Manhattan gallery the way millions now work: virtually. In a first for Orozco, the collection - containing the watercolors, as well as larger abstract paintings created mostly in Mexico - debuted last month without a glitzy public opening.

There was no chance for admirers or critics alike to interact with the artist, renowned for transforming ordinary items into poetic flourishes since the early 1990s. So, his new paintings were publicized with a slick, video teaser set to dramatic music. https://youtu.be/PyD1-WWyJ6A

Forced to rely more than ever on tools like Zoom and Skype across a range of current projects, the son of a leftist Mexican muralist says he sees an evolving transformation of creativity born from the upheaval of global pandemic. "There is the opportunity, probably, of a new generation to emerge, a new way of working to emerge, an alternative way of living for everybody to be reconsidered," he said, sitting just off the lush courtyard of his Mexico City home.

An hour earlier, squatting down with pencil in hand, he discussed finishing touches to block sculptures he calls dice with his collaborator, Mexican stonemason Juan Fraga, who he had met face-to-face for the first time in months. Before the pandemic, the two would meet every couple of weeks to refine the layers of whimsical geometric designs carved into the blocks.

Orozco said his art, spread generously over sculpture, canvases, human and animal bones, minimalist installations, and more, took a mild hit from restrictions on travel and personal contact. "Like many people, I start to suffer this kind of psychological effect of being in the screen all the time," he said, calling it "very distracting."

More generally, Orozco expects more changes emerging from the pandemic's disruptions, even if its ultimate impact on creativity and inspiration is not yet clear. ROLL OF THE DICE

Orozco, 58, sees the same changes that are upending how people work - less face-to-face contact and more screen time - also making their mark on the museums and commercial art galleries he knows well. "In this new art world, there's going to be more and more of a dependence on the distribution of works with digital media, and so the gallery, all the galleries, are making much more of an effort," he said.

At the same time, his latest work appears to have taken on a more introspective turn. He noted that for his new watercolors he allowed himself an indulgence he does not usually seek. "Psychologically (the paintings) were interesting because they became a very, I call them a little neurotic, passionate, almost therapeutic, which is something I don't like to do in art," he said.

Orozco argues that the social isolation and anxiety felt by many over the past few months is already changing how we create and communicate. "The pandemic is a moment of a crash of activity that accelerates the crisis that was coming from before," he said, a few hours before he was set to fly back to Japan.

The artist, who has also spent extended stints in London, Paris, and Bali, said less travel had been something of a relief. "That was okay in a way because it was not so bad to slow down," said Orozco, who studied art in Mexico in the 1980s before leaving for Spain, Brazil and the United States.

Last year, Orozco was tapped by Mexico's president to oversee a more than $400 million revamp and expansion of Mexico City's Bosque de Chapultepec, a project he says will focus on the sprawling urban park's ecological restoration and social interconnectedness. Surrounded by maps rolled out on tables and three-dimensional models of the park, he said he expects to finish the master plan by December, but has otherwise pushed off all other projects until 2022.

And he offered a related pandemic coping mechanism. "I don't plan too much ahead."

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC asks filed staff to disburse disablement benefit every month amid pandemic

Employees State Insurance Corporation has asked its field formations to disburse permanent disablement benefit and dependent benefits to insured persons and their dependents every month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in view the COV...

Soccer-Ozil left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad

Arsenals out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Ozil has been left out of their Europa League squad for the 2020-21 campaign, giving rise to media speculation that he might have played his last game for the Premier League side. Ozil, 31, who is unde...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Clashes erupt in protests against new Indonesian jobs law

Police and demonstrators clashed in the Indonesian capital on Thursday on the third day of protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law passed in Southeast Asias largest economy earlier this week. Hundreds of demonstrators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020