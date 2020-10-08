Left Menu
Development News Edition

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

She was US poet laureate from 2003 to 2004. The Nobel Prize, which includes a 10 million kronor (more than $1.1 million) prize, comes after several years of controversy and scandal for the organization that awards the literary accolade.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:49 IST
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work, which looks unflinchingly and with biting humour at the losses and traumas of family life. She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists throughout its 112-year history. The last American to win was Bob Dylan in 2016.

She is also one of the few women — the 16th female Nobel Literature laureate. The Nobel Committee praised Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal” in the citation read during the announcement in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

New York-born Glück, 77, who is a faculty member at Yale University, made her debut in 1968 with “Firstborn,” and “was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature,” the committee said. Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said Glück's 12 collections of poetry were “characterized by striving for clarity.” They include “Descending Figure,” “The Triumph of Achilles” and “Ararat.” Olsson said her verses, which often draw on classical influences and examine family life, were marked by an "austere but also playful intelligence and a refined sense of composition.” Raised in a family with Hungarian Jewish origins, Glück has spoken of how a teenage struggle with anorexia, and the therapy she received for it, influenced her incisive writing.

“Louise Glück's voice is unmistakable. It is candid and uncompromising, and it signals that this poet wants to be understood. But it is also voice full of humor and biting wit,” Olsson said. “This is a great resource when Glück treats one of our great topics, radical change, where the leap forward is made from a deep sense of loss.” The committee noted her 2006 collection “Averno,” calling it “masterly” and “a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone's descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death.” Glück is the recipient of many awards, including Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal in Poetry and the National Humanities Medal. She won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for “The Wild Iris” and the National Book Award for “Faithful and Virtuous Night” in 2014. She was US poet laureate from 2003 to 2004.

The Nobel Prize, which includes a 10 million kronor (more than $1.1 million) prize, comes after several years of controversy and scandal for the organization that awards the literary accolade. In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which designates the committee that chooses the literature winners, and sparked a mass exodus of members.

After the academy revamped itself in a bid to regain the trust of the Nobel Foundation, two laureates were named last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland's Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria's Peter Handke. But Handke's prize caused a storm of protest: A strong supporter of the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars, he has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes. Several countries including Albania, Bosnia and Turkey boycotted the Nobel awards ceremony in protest, and a member of the committee that nominates candidates for the literature prize resigned.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday's prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool. Still to come are prizes for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea of former IAF officer seeking bail in spying case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused bail to a former IAF official who is facing trial for allegedly sharing secret information with those suspected to be backed by Pakistans ISI, saying he is a danger to the entire nation. A bench headed by ...

Is it media's job to advise on probe, asks Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court asked on Thursday if it was the medias job to proffer advise to an investigating agency about how it should conduct a probe. The remark was made by a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni durin...

Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B

Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about USD 7 billion. Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over USD 500 billion in assets under management.Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman s...

Clean Tech Demo Park at Barapullah to demonstrate waste-to-value technologies

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday inaugurated a Clean Tech Demo Park at the Barapullah drain site, a Department of Biotechnology DBT initiative that will demonstrate innovative waste-to-value technologies. The park w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020