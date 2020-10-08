Left Menu
Development News Edition

Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies

But the later years of his life saw him forced to only perform abroad, after he backed those who challenged the disputed re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by telling state radio to stop using his songs. “After what happened, I said 'no way' and threatened to file a complaint against them if they continued to use my music,” Shajarian told The Associated Press in 2009.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:58 IST
Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose distinctive voice quavered to traditional Persian music on state radio for years before supporting protesters following Iran's contested 2009 election, has died, state TV reported Thursday. He was 80. Shajarian enlivened Iran's traditional music with his singing style, which soared, swooped and trilled over long-known poetry set to song. But the later years of his life saw him forced to only perform abroad, after he backed those who challenged the disputed re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by telling state radio to stop using his songs.

"After what happened, I said 'no way' and threatened to file a complaint against them if they continued to use my music," Shajarian told The Associated Press in 2009. The TV report said he died from cancer.

In March 2016, Shajarian revealed to fans he had been receiving treatment for kidney cancer for some 15 years, both inside and outside of Iran. Highlighting his importance even then, Iran's culture and health ministers announced they would follow his case. Shajarian's political stand surprised many in Iran, especially among the young who considered him a crooner of a past age. Though he once changed his name to avoid his conservative father's opposition to his singing, Shajarian supported Iran's movement against the American-backed shah. He resigned his position with Iranian state radio ahead of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

After the revolution, it was Shajarian's powerful voice on the radio that sang a prayer before sunset during the holy month of Ramadan, when observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. He sang it a cappella, like a call coming from a mosque minaret, with teeming emotion that raised goosebumps even through scratchy radio broadcasts. In sold-out concerts, fans pelted him with roses. Supported by the apparatus of Iran's cleric-run system, no one expected to hear his voice rise to support the opposition in the unrest surrounding the 2009 balloting. At the time, Ahmadinejad won a contested vote count that sparked massive protests and a security force crackdown that saw thousands detained, dozens killed and others tortured.

In September 2009, just months after the election, Shajarian sang "Zaban e Atash o Ahan," which translates from Farsi as "The Language of Fire and Iron." In it, the singer pleaded: "Lay down your gun. Come, sit down, talk, hear. Perhaps the light of humanity will get through to your heart too." Shajarian then told state radio to stop using his songs, which they did. Suppression of artists had been common following the Islamic Revolution, though the 2009 crisis brought on a crackdown unseen in years. "It's much greater now because of the stand most of the artists have taken against them," Shajarian told the AP in 2009. "For now, they're moving very calmly. But in the future, I know there will be a confrontation between the artists and this government." In the years that followed, Shajarian performed traditional music for Iranians abroad and later returned to Iran to teach singing to many of his adoring fans.

Shajarian was born in 1940 in the religious city of Mashhad in northwest Iran, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the capital, Tehran. During his childhood, he got his start in singing through reciting the Muslim holy book, the Quran. Throughout his life, he received a series of accolades, including awards from the United Nations' cultural agency, UNESCO. In 1999, the agency gave him the Picasso Award and in 2006, he received its Mozart Medal in honor of his contributions to the world of music. Shajarian also worked to create new instruments, similar to those played in historic Persia.

Even near the end of his life, Shajarian kept a sense of humor, appearing in an online video marking the Iranian New Year of Nowruz sporting a shaved head and referring to his cancer as a "guest" in his life. "I am familiar with this guest for the past 15 years. We are friends and I cut my hair based on its order to reach an understanding," he said. "After that, I will come back and will continue my artistic works." The TV report said Shajarian will be buried in the northeastern town of Toos, about 750 kilometers (470 miles) northeast of the capital, Tehran, near his birthplace, the city of Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi province.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay dies

Eminent academician Ananda Deb Mukhopadhyay, who was also an expert in oceanography, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 82 and is survived by a daughter who lives in the USA.Mukhopadhyay had been living alone in his S...

Public acceptance, participation important for success of any env policy: Atishi

Delhi Environment Committee chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi has stressed on the importance of public acceptance and participation in government schemes, citing the example of odd-even car-rationing scheme to combat the winter smog and pollut...

Euro zone yields fall as risk-sentiment remains subdued

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, while equity markets were lifted by expectations for more U.S. stimulus and lower-for-longer rates. ...

Cycling-Demare makes it two stage wins on Giro d'Italia

French champion Arnaud Demare took his second victory in this years Giro dItalia when he claimed the sixth stage with an impressive last-gasp effort on Thursday. The Groupama-FDJ rider, who won the fourth stage, stayed hidden in a reduced b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020