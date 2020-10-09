Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Coolie No.1', 'Chhalaang', 'Durgavati' among others to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

After the direct-to-digital release of films like 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Shakuntala Devi', Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that it will be premiering nine more titles over the next few months.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:28 IST
'Coolie No.1', 'Chhalaang', 'Durgavati' among others to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Posters of the films to be released on Amazon Prime Video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After the direct-to-digital release of films like 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Shakuntala Devi', Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that it will be premiering nine more titles over the next few months. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter. He tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS... #Amazon to premiere *9* films in coming days... Includes *3* #Hindi films: #CoolieNo1 [#VarunDhawan, #SaraAliKhan]: Arrives on 25 Dec 2020 #Christmas2020 #Chhalaang [#RajkummarRao, #NushrattBharuccha]: 13 Nov 2020 #Durgavati [#BhumiPednekar]: 11 Dec 2020."

"#HalalLoveStory [#Malayalam]: 15 Oct 2020 #BheemaSenaNalamaharaja [#Kannada]: 29 Oct 2020 #SooraraiPottru [#Tamil]: 30 Oct 2020 #ManneNumber13 [#Kannada]: 19 Nov 2020 #MiddleClassMelodies [#Telugu]: 20 Nov 2020 #Maara [#Tamil]: 17 Dec 2020," he added while announcing the south-Indian titles to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi movies include Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No.1', Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's 'Chhalaang' and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' among six other Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu titles.

The online streaming platform will premiere nine movies, which would have hit cinema halls had they not been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a list of films, which have been acquired by the streaming platform:

The Varun Dhawan starrer comedy-drama Coolie No. 1 is scheduled to premiere on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video. 'Coolie No. 1' is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

'Chhalaang' which is scheduled to premiere on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. 'Chhalaang' is an inspirational social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha and directed by Hansal Mehta. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Bhumi's Durgavati is scheduled to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ashok, Durgavati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French police capture three escaped wolves, four still in the wild

French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild. Three wolves ... were brought to Nice by policemen. They will t...

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoffs Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air. Ive met talented people in my career but not like him, said Benoliels teacher, Serguei Kouznetsov....

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking, Become A Better Version of Yourself with Toastmasters

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitably, public s...

Amazon expands network in north east ahead of festive sale

E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday announced the expansion of its delivery network in the eight states of North East India ahead of its annual mega festive sale. With close to 60 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020