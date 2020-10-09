Left Menu
Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra pledge support to global online auction of artwork by Indian underprivileged children

Actor Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have pledged support to Global Online Auction of Artwork by Indian underprivileged children with - 'Beauty Without Boundaries 2020' - a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:03 IST
Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have pledged support to Global Online Auction of Artwork by Indian underprivileged children with - 'Beauty Without Boundaries 2020' - a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12. The auction features art created by destitute children in India affected by COVID-19.

Personalities like Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Danny Boyle will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders. More than 20 works of art created by children living in extreme poverty in Mumbai, will go on sale on October 12 as part of 'Beauty Without Boundaries 2020,' an inaugural online auction sponsored by 'Artrepreneur', an online membership platform for all visual artists and creatives, the Aseema Charitable Trust in India and Friends of Aseema, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to helping Aseema.

The child artists range in age from 10 to 17 years. The collection includes watercolour landscapes, pen-and-ink drawings, mixed media and an assortment of brush paintings. Some of this art was created by the children during the COVID-19 lockdown. The auction will continue for 14 days from October 12 to 25. Bidding for the artworks will begin at tiers of USD 300, USD 400 and USD 500. A preview of the works is available at Aseema / Friends of Aseema Art Auction by Artrepreneur.

Numerous high-level professionals, celebrities and business icons will each donate a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders. A sample of those confirmed includes: * Aamir Khan, award-winning Actor, Director and Producer;

* Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, Producer, Activist; * Nick Jonas, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated Singer, Songwriter, Actor and Producer;

* Danny Boyle, Academy Award-winning director of films such as 'Slumdog Millionaire', '28 Days', 'Yesterday' and 'Trainspotting'; * Joanne Rogers, wife of the late children's television personality Fred Rogers;

* Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, longstanding Indian M.P., acclaimed writer and Oxford scholar. Nitin Rakesh, CEO of Mphasis, Dr Jerry Wind- an emeritus marketing profession at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, award-winning multimedia performance artist, sculptor and poet Vanessa German, astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station - Colonel Terry Virts, contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon and Karambir Kang, Area Director, USA Taj/Indian Hotels (IHCL) will also be a part of a 15-minute online conversation with the highest bidders.

The artwork of children in India will bring a new level of physical and spiritual healing by providing relief for indigent families. All proceeds from the auction will be used to support the Aseema Charitable Trust in providing high-quality, secular education and medical care to extremely indigent children in India. "We are delighted to be able to bring the depth and technology of Artrepreneur to support such a worthy cause. COVID-19 has generated more pressing needs around the world but especially for the poorest among us. Artrepreneur holds the belief that every artist - no matter how young or old - can achieve success when they have access to the right resources," says Grace Cho, Founder and CEO of Artrepreneur. (ANI)

