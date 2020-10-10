Left Menu
Popular Kannada film director of yesteryear Vijay Reddy dead

Reddy(84) was suffering from age related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last on Friday night. He left a deep imprint on movie buffs with his films 'Gandhada Gudi', 'Bhakta Prahlada' and 'Na Ninna Mareyalare'.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:26 IST
Eminent Kannada film director Vijay Reddy, who delivered many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Chennai, family sources said on Saturday. Reddy(84) was suffering from age related ailments following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last on Friday night.

He left a deep imprint on movie buffs with his films 'Gandhada Gudi', 'Bhakta Prahlada' and 'Na Ninna Mareyalare'. Condoling his death, Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted, "Vijay Reddy, who had directed my father Dr Rajkumar's movies such as 'Gandhada Gudi', 'Mayura' and 'Na Ninna Mareyalare' passed away." Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, Puneeth Rajkumar said he was fortunate to have worked in the movie Bhakta Prahlada directed by Reddy.

