Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney developing live-action film based on its Space Mountain ride

A live-action movie based on Walt Disney World Resort’s interstellar-themed roller coaster ride “Space Mountain” is in the works at Disney Studios. Right now five out of six Disney theme parks have Space Mountain attraction. Earlier this year, Disney announced “Haunted Mansion” live-action movie, based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:47 IST
Disney developing live-action film based on its Space Mountain ride

A live-action movie based on Walt Disney World Resort’s interstellar-themed roller coaster ride “Space Mountain” is in the works at Disney Studios. The film is a part of the studio’s latest effort to expand its cinematic universe about its popular theme park rides. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Job Harold has come on board to write the movie. Harold, whose credits include “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Army of the Dead”, will also produce the film with spouse Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner. He is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” series for Disney Plus. “Space Mountain” was unveiled in 1975 at Disney World in Florida. The popularity of the ride pushed Disney to open another Space Mountain in California’s Disneyland in 1977. Right now five out of six Disney theme parks have Space Mountain attraction.

Earlier this year, Disney announced “Haunted Mansion” live-action movie, based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride. The ride was used as an inspiration for the studio's 2003 horror comedy “The Haunted Mansion,” starring Eddie Murphy.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Yates's positive coronavirus test casts shadow on Giro d'Italia

The Giro dItalia was thrown into turmoil when Briton Simon Yates pulled out on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus one week into the three-week race.Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, returned two positive test follo...

Bihar tea seller spreads awareness to exercise voting rights ahead of Assembly elections

With the Bihar Assembly Elections slated to begin at the end of this month, a tea seller in Muzaffarpur is spreading awareness about voting and COVID-19 protocols to combat the virus. Ashok Kumar Shani, the local tea seller, said, I have go...

Rugby-SAfrica to make decision on Rugby Championship participation next week

World champions South Africa will decide next week whether they travel to Australia next month to take part in the Rugby Championship amid uncertainty over coronavirus travel restrictions and concern about the teams readiness. Rugby South A...

Israel to 'immediately' bring over 2,000 Ethiopian Jews

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his Ethiopian counterpart that his country has the intention to immediately bring over some 2,000 Ethiopian Jews. The announcement came Friday after a phone call with Prime Minister Abiy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020