Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shreya Dhanwanthary on 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta wanted prepared actors, not robots

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary says starring in director Hansal Mehta's web series "Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story" gave her the opportunity to sink her teeth into a character, something "very assuring" for an upcoming artiste.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 11:58 IST
Shreya Dhanwanthary on 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta wanted prepared actors, not robots

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary says starring in director Hansal Mehta's web series "Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story" gave her the opportunity to sink her teeth into a character, something "very assuring" for an upcoming artiste. "Scam 1992" follows the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall.

The 10-episode series is based on journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book "The Scam". On the show, Dhanwanthary plays Dalal and recalls how she listed herself for the auditions the minute she heard Mehta is working on the project. Dhanwanthary, who earned acclaim in Amazon Prime Video series "The Family Man" last year, gave an audition to a seven-page scene and knew the show would offer "immense scope" to her. "Hansal was very clear, he said he didn't want to hire robots. He doesn't want to tell people what to do. He expected his actors to come on set prepared. That was so assuring," the actor told PTI. She said she always admired Mehta's ability to chronicle human stories "beautifully" but when she started working with the "Aligarh" director, she understood his process of extracting the best from his actors.

"He told Pratik and I to not be caricatures. He didn't want any imitations. His focus was more on internalising the performance so that we live and breathe the character. We worked on that for six to eight months and then went on floors." The show, currently streaming on SonyLIV, happened to Dhanwanthary two months after the release of her Bollywood debut "Why Cheat India", starring Emraan Hashmi, in 2019. For her preparation, the actor relied on archival footage, online research and a meeting with Dalal to understand finer nuances of the personality. "The idea of being in this profession is so that you don't repeat yourself and put yourself in shaky grounds. I thought this role was doing all of that in a great way. It was a privilege to be playing her but was also so nerve-wracking." While the actor's successful turn as an intelligence officer on "The Family Man" was widely noticed and her ability to go the extra mile found her the Mehta project, Dhanwanthary said she is still an "auditioning actor". "People of a certain stature and definitely a certain surname afford to get scripts to decide if they want to do it or not. I don't think that exists for a lot of people. I hope going forward I get more opportunities to get something I can sink my teeth into." The actor said being "dynasty based" isn't an industry specific problem as it continues to be the mindset of many in the country. The entertainment industry doesn't function on "meritocracy" and there's more focus on how one looks rather than the craft, she added. "They say 'give us the look, will take care of the acting'. It's a scary mentality. I hope we all get opportunities because we can't sink our teeth into anything if we don't get a chance. I'm grateful these wonderful filmmakers took a chance on me." Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, "Scam 1992" is adapted by dialogue writers Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas..

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Five of 12 PSU bank stocks trade near face value

Five out of 12 public sector banks are trading near the face value of their equity shares on bourses regardless of a rally in stock benchmark indices, according to an analysis. Shares of state-run Indian Overseas Bank are even trad...

B-town celebs pour in wishes for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

As legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia are among the first ones to send in warm birthday wishes to him on social media. Amitabh Bachchans co-star Ayus...

S.Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

South Korea said on Sunday it will begin social distancing rules on Monday, allowing the reopening of nightly entertainment facilities and sports fixtures, as new coronavirus cases have been edging lower in recent weeks.Daily infections of ...

Elle King, boyfriend Dan Tooker are engaged

Singer Elle King and her boyfriend, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, have got engaged after a year of dating. King took to Instagram to share the news and revealed that they both proposed to each other while celebrating their one-year anniversary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020