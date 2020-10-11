People News Roundup: Shajarian buried near national poet

People News Roundup: Shajarian buried near national poetDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet
Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 10th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported. A classical composer and singer who died on Thursday in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, was regarded as a national treasure who revived traditional music.