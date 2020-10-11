Abhishek wishes senior Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'
Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's child on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:00 IST
Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father 'the OG' (original gangster) and his 'Hero'.
The 'Guru' actor extended wishes to his father and shared a hazy picture of senior Bachchan on Instagram where he is seen smile away from the camera. "Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78 Love you, Pa," wrote Abhishek.
On the occasion, other celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan also extended their good wishes to the actor. (ANI)
ALSO READ
'Your voice and songs are timeless!': Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to iconic Lata Mangeshkar
Priyanka Chopra teases her memoir 'Unfinished' with two contrasting pictures of herself
'We have failed our women': Priyanka Chopra on Balrampur rape incident
B-town celebs including Abhishek Bachchan wish President Kovind on birthday
'Culprits need to be brought to justice with swift legal proceedings': Madhuri Dixit on Hathras, Balrampur incidents