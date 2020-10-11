Left Menu
Vet's family protests against film-maker over movie release

On Sunday, the veterinarian's father said he and his kin have already requested the Censor Board and the police to stop the film and also wanted the government to take necessary steps in this regard. The veterinarian's body was found at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 last year, a day after she went missing.

Updated: 11-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Family members of a woman veterinarian, raped and killed in November 2019, on Sunday held a protest here demanding to stop the release of a movie purportedly being made on herby film-maker Ram Gopal Varma. The veterinarian's kin, friends and members of different organisations assembled outside the office of Ram Gopal Varma and raised slogans against him.

The Telangana High Court had last week disposed of a plea filed by the veterinarian father seeking to stop the release of the movie by saying it is premature. The court, while disposing of the petition, said the petitioner needs to utilise the available remedies before him against the producer.

The court felt it cannot give any direction even before the movie-makers approach the Censor Board for certification of the film. When contacted, M A K Mukheed, advocate for the petitioner, said they would be approaching the Supreme Court and also file a suit in a Civil Court here.

The petitioner named the Telangana government, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, and Station House Officer of Shadnagar, Central Board of Film Certification, RGV Film Factory, and Ram Gopal Varma as respondents. The veterinarian's father had alleged that Varma made the movie without seeking the consent of the family of the deceased.

He said the filmmaker is denting the honour of the family to make money and urged the government and also Varma to remove the trailer from YouTube immediately. On Sunday, the veterinarian's father said he and his kin have already requested the Censor Board and the police to stop the film and also wanted the government to take necessary steps in this regard.

The veterinarian's body was found at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 last year, a day after she went missing. Four men, all truckers, were arrested on November 29 of that year for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

On December 6, the four were killed in an alleged encounter with the police. Varma has already released the trailer of the movie 'Disha Encounter' on social media platforms.

According to the promo, the movie would be released on November 26. Police had last year said the victim's real name should not be used in the media and social media and requested them to refer to her as "Justice for Disha" to protect anonymity/ confidentiality and the rights of the victim's family.

