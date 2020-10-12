Left Menu
US Prez Trump's ardent fan from Telangana dies of cardiac arrest

Bussa Krishna, 33, a farmer from Telangana, was worried a lot and also upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted the coronavirus infection, according to Sanjay Kumar, a relative. Sanjay Kumar said Krishna suddenly collapsed at home while having tea on Sunday and he passed away en route to hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:12 IST
An ardent fan of US President Donald Trump, known for worshipping him like a God for the last four years, has died of heart attack, reportedly upset over Trump contracting COVID-19. Bussa Krishna, 33, a farmer from Telangana, was worried a lot and also upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted the coronavirus infection, according to Sanjay Kumar, a relative.

Sanjay Kumar said Krishna suddenly collapsed at home while having tea on Sunday and he passed away en route to hospital. The doctor said Krishna had suffered cardiac arrest and died, he added.

Krishna, who hailed from the remote Konne village in Telanganas Jangaon district had been offering prayers to Trump for the past four years, his family said. He had also unveiled a six-feet tall statue of the US president which he had installed at his house on June 14 last year, on Trump's birthday, they said.

He had earlier installed a photograph of Trump at home and worshiped it every day. Krishna started worshipping Trump as he was a strong leader and he liked his "bold attitude." Sanjay Kumar claimed he was under depression and staying alone in his room for the past several days.

He was having only one meal a day and was crying a lot, he said. In a video posted on a social media platform, Krishna had recently said he was sad after learning that his 'God' was infected with coronavirus.

"I pray that my god recovers soon.Everyone needs to pray...I love you Trump," Krishna,who is seen wailing, said, holding the US president's photo. "Krishna had become very sad and weak after coming to know that Trump got infected with coronavirus.He (Krishna) was a healthy person and did not have any health ailments.

Everyone is sad over his death.We never expected it," Sanjay told PTI over phone from Toopran town of Medak district. Krishna's last rites were performed on Sunday night in Toopran, he said.

According to the family, his ambition was to meet Trump and he wanted to offer his hair just like devotees do (tonsuring their head as a respect to God).PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

