Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Jai White to topline 'The Commando'

Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai. The movie is a co-production with Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 10:48 IST
Michael Jai White to topline 'The Commando'

Actor Michael Jai White, best known for his work in films like "Spawn" and "Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown", is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie "The Commando" . The actor joins Hollywood veteran Mickey Rourke, who is attached to play the antagonist in the Asif Akbar directorial, reported Deadline.

"The Commando" follows a DEA agent with PTSD (White) who returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a newly released criminal (Rourke), and his henchmen who've come after a stash of millions inside the agent's house. Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai.

The movie is a co-production with Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment. Production is slated to begin in New Mexico this month.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Anwar says documents given to king show has support of over 120 lawmakers

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he has presented documents to the king on his strong and convincing parliamentary support to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. He said he had the support of over 120 lawmakers in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover early losses on Chinese trade data

Asian stock markets steadied on Tuesday after Chinese trade data underscored the countrys economic recovery, while fresh optimism about U.S. stimulus is likely to keep global investor sentiment elevated.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific ...

CBI team reaches Hathras, victim's brother brought to incident site

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, which has taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident, on Tuesday, reached the victims village Bulgadhi on Tuesday amid tight security, said the police. Ahead of the CBIs visit, Utta...

Maruti Alto completes two decades, over 40 lakh units sold since debut

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said its entry-level model Alto has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone since its launch 20 years ago. Empowering more than 40 lakh Indian households, Alto proudly celebrates 20 y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020