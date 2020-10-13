Michael Jai White to topline 'The Commando'

Actor Michael Jai White, best known for his work in films like "Spawn" and "Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown", is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie "The Commando" . The actor joins Hollywood veteran Mickey Rourke, who is attached to play the antagonist in the Asif Akbar directorial, reported Deadline.

"The Commando" follows a DEA agent with PTSD (White) who returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a newly released criminal (Rourke), and his henchmen who've come after a stash of millions inside the agent's house. Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai.

The movie is a co-production with Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment. Production is slated to begin in New Mexico this month.