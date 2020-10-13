Left Menu
'A huge inspiration', Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary

Remembering legendary singer, actor Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday said that he drew inspiration from the iconic star in pulling off the role in 'Dream Girl,' which saw him speak in a man and a woman's voice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:42 IST
'A huge inspiration', Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Remembering legendary singer, actor Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday said that he drew inspiration from the iconic star in pulling off the role in 'Dream Girl,' which saw him speak in a man and a woman's voice. Khurrana, a huge fan of the late legend, said that Kumar's song 'Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil pe,' from the film 'Half Ticket,' served as a reference point for him for his role in 'Dream Girl.'

"When you look back to his film Half Ticket, in the song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe - he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease, made me confident that I could do Dream Girl. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who pulled it off," he said. The 'Vicky Donor' actor, who has delivered eight hits in a row, remembered the legend on his 33rd death anniversary and said that he will always be an "institution."

"Kishore Kumar is and will always be an institution and he has been a huge inspiration to me. He is a legend because he was always creatively restless and fearless and I love that about his legacy. He was always the one to experiment and take risks," Khurrana said. The versatile actor also credited Kumar for shaping him as an artiste.

"His versatility and genius is a huge motivator and he has set such high standards for all of us to live up to. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my life state. That's how deep an impact Kishore Kumar has had on my life," the 36-year-old actor said. Kumar, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents.

Other than being the most accomplished singer of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director and producer. Kumar died at the age of 58, but his memories are still etched in people's minds.

Songs like 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si', 'Jhoome Re Jhoome,' 'Koi Humdum Na Raha,' 'Kehne Ki Nahin Baat,' 'Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani', to mention a few, are some of his widely-loved songs, even today. (ANI)

