Universal working on remake of Nicole Kidman's 'The Others'
The original psychological horror film was written and directed by Alejandro Amenabar and earned USD 200 million globally upon release. Set in 1945 in a remote country house on the British island of Jersey, the film followed Kidman as a war widow who hides her children away in an isolated mansion due to a rare disease characterised by photosensitivity.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:19 IST
Nicole Kidman's 2001 horror feature "The Others" is getting a remake from Universal Pictures and Sentient Entertainment. According to Deadline, Universal optioned the rights to the film from Sentient Entertainment.
Sentient had acquired control of the rights in a heated bidding war in April from FilmSharks-owned The Remake Co. and Video Mercury. The original psychological horror film was written and directed by Alejandro Amenabar and earned USD 200 million globally upon release.
Set in 1945 in a remote country house on the British island of Jersey, the film followed Kidman as a war widow who hides her children away in an isolated mansion due to a rare disease characterised by photosensitivity. The arrival of three mysterious servants unlocks the house's terrifying secrets. Kidman had earned nominations at Golden Globe and BAFTA awards the following year with Amenabar winning the Goya trophies for best director and screenplay.
The remake will be produced by Sentient's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin, as well as Aliwen Entertainment's Lucas Akoskin. Video Mercury's Enrique Cerezo will executive produce with Guido Rud, and Miller Way’s Michael and Jeeny Miller.
